Tony Adams on the one piece of advice he would give Mikel Arteta

Tony Adams offers advice to Mikel Arteta.

Tony Adams feels that biggest problem for Mikel Arteta is that the youngest members of Arsenal’s squad are their best players.

The ex-Gunners captain is part of the Sky Sports Super Sunday team which is covering Arsenal‘s clash with fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur today and when he was asked about the current issues at the Emirates Stadium, Adams gave an interesting answer.

Tony Adams: Arsenal need leaders.

“My issue is that the kids are our best players at the moment,” Adams said. “Saka and Smith-Rowe. They’re not supposed to lead, we need some good experienced players and players that stay fit.

“Thomas Partey has come into the team and he’s been injured for quite a long time now so we need some leaders in the team.”

If anyone from Arsenal’s history knows about leadership it’s Adams, who is still revered by supporters of the club. The now 54-year-old captained the Gunners to four top-flight titles as well as three FA Cups, two League Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Tony Adams urges Arteta to stick with team.

Two of those league titles came under the management of Arsene Wenger, someone whose legacy cast a shadow over his direct successor Unai Emery and now Mikel Arteta.

Despite back-to-back Premier League victories in recent weeks, the current boss remains under pressure but Adams was on hand to offer words of advice to the Spaniard.

“I want Arteta to stop rotating,” Adams said. “There have been so many changes of system. Stick with this back four now and this goalkeeper and run with it.”

🗣”My issue is the kids are our best players at the moment and they’re not supposed to lead. We need some leaders in the team and I want Arteta to stay with this team.” Tony Adams thinks Arsenal need more time to reach brighter days pic.twitter.com/kfd7KAOMzp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 26, 2021

Arsenal look to continue winning streak.

The back four to which Adams refers are Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, the quartet that has started both of those recent 1-0 victories over Norwich City and Burnley.

They have been backed up by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who has yet to concede in three appearances in all competitions since signing from Sheffield United in August.

While supporters will be pleased to see the recent upturn in results, today’s North London derby will be a real acid test for a Gunners side that aims to climb up the table.

