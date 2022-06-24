Brother of Ireland striker to join Man United as transfer consultant

Tom Keane to join Man United.

Tom Keane, the brother of Ireland striker Will, is set to join Manchester United as a transfer consultant.

The Daily Mail reports that Tom, a solicitor with legal firm Brandsmiths, will join United in a consultancy role next month, taking over many of the responsibilities left behind by departing chief transfer negotiator Matt Judge.

Keane will play a ‘significant role in negotiating transfers and contracts,’ as new first team manager Erik ten Hag looks to revamp a flailing squad that hugely underperformed last season.

Tom Keane profile.

In a profile of Tom Keane on the Brandsmith’s website reads as follows:

‘Tom is an Associate in our Manchester office having joined Brandsmiths in July 2018. Having qualified in 2012, he is experienced in commercial matters generally but particularly renowned for his work in IP and sport.

‘In IP, Tom regularly advises clients across a range of sectors on the full breadth of rights including trademarks, copyright, designs and patents. He has a particular focus on contentious matters and in that regard has acted on several reported cases in the IPEC, High Court and Court of Appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

‘In sport, Tom has vast experience in the football industry where he has become a trusted advisor and representative for household name players, managers and pundits. His work for these clients includes negotiating high value transfers, contracts and endorsement agreements.

‘Clients who work with Tom appreciate his attention to detail and his focus on the commercial driver behind any deal or dispute.’

Family connections.

The Keane family have strong connections with United, with Will and his twin brother Michael both having come through the ranks at Old Trafford.

Now 29, the twins have carved out careers away from Man United, with Will now plying his trade with newly-promoted Championship outfit Wigan Athletic.

The forward won the League One Golden Boot award last season, after scoring 26 goals as the Latics finished as champions.

Will Keane’s Ireland call-up.

He was called into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland set-up last September, having qualified through he and his brothers’ Irish-born father, and has gone on to win four senior caps wearing green.

Michael plays as a centre-back for Everton, after he joined the Toffees from Burnley for a £25 million fee in the summer of 2017.

He has played for England on 12 occasions, with his most recent appearance coming in a 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland at Wembley in November 2020.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, Manchester United, will keane