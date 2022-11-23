Watch: Ireland underage star Tom Cannon scores first goal for Everton

Tom Cannon scores first Everton goal.

Ireland U20 international Tom Cannon has scored his first goal for Everton, as Frank Lampard’s men hammered Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

The Toffees are currently on tour Down Under with players who aren’t at the World Cup, and it’s proving to be beneficial trip for Aintree-born Cannon.

Tom Cannon goal.

Just days after scoring a penalty in shootout victory over Celtic, Cannon was on target to put Everton 4-1 up in an eventual 5-1 victory over WSW.

The strike came after fellow substitute Stanley Mills had a shot saved by the goalkeeper, leaving Cannon with the simplest of tap-ins to open his account for the Toffees.

While it would arguably have been harder to miss, the goal should still have the 19-year-old smiling all the way back to Merseyside, as Everton embark on the long flight home.

Everton’s other goals in the victory came via an Anthony Gordon hat-trick and another goal from Neal Maupay.

66' Goal! Cannon gets his first senior goal after Mills' initial effort was spilled. 🔵 4-1 🇦🇺 #SydneySuperCup pic.twitter.com/bqQUl8W51v — Everton (@Everton) November 23, 2022

Competitive debut.

Cannon’s goal came just a couple of weeks after he made his competitive debut for Everton, as a late substitute in a 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth.

The youngster has represented Ireland at U19 and U20 level and with Everton facing a busy league and cup schedule after Christmas, he may find more first team opportunities to come.

New deal.

Cannon spoke about his happiness at Everton earlier this year when he penned a new long-term deal at Goodison Park.

“Everton is a very good place to develop,” he said. “I’ve got the right people around me and they help me every day.

“The coaching has been great here and I’m very grateful for all the time they’ve given me. I feel, over the past year, I feel I’ve developed more physically and I’m looking forward to progressing even more.

“Hopefully I can keep scoring and playing well and get more involved with the First Team. There’s nothing more I want to do than to play for Everton.”

