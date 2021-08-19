Timo Werner thanks Chelsea fans for support after incident during public training session

Timo Werner thanks Chelsea fans for support.

Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans for their support following an incident during a public training session at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were training on the pitch in the presence of a number of supporters as the team prepared for their trip to Arsenal this Sunday.

Fan criticises Timo Werner through PA system.

Also present was an MC who was on hand to engage with Chelsea fans on what was supposed to be a pleasant afternoon enjoyed by players and supporters alike.

It all turned a bit sour though when one fan was given the mic and said: “Let’s have it right… get Werner out of the club,” and with the words ringing around the Stamford Bridge PA system, you’d suspect that Werner heard everything.

His fellow supporters instantly let the man know how they felt as a chorus of boos rang around the stand while one woman passionately defended the German striker, repeatedly shouting “you get out” at the culprit.

Timo Werner: “Thanks for the love and support.”

Online fans also largely took the side of Werner, with many calling the woman a “Chelsea legend” for her defence of the forward.

The support didn’t go unnoticed by Werner either, as he posted a picture of the The Blues squad in front of the fans last night along with the caption: “Thanks for all the love and support I received today, Blues Fans! Really appreciate it.”

Timo Werner still waiting to fire for Chelsea.

Werner has been the subject of criticism since signing for Chelsea from RB Leipzig in June 2020 for a fee of £47.5 million.

While he ended his debut campaign with a Champions League medal, some feel that his return of 12 goals across 52 appearances in all competitions doesn’t reflect the fee Chelsea paid for him.

Despite that, he retains a regular spot in Tuchel’s line-up but that’s something that could now be under threat following the recent arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Werner played the first 65 minutes of Chelsea’s Uefa Super Cup victory over Villarreal in Belfast last week before playing the full 90 in the opening day Premier League victory at home to Crystal Palace.

