Ralf Rangnick reportedly keen to sign Timo Werner for Man United

Timo Werner to Manchester United?

Ralf Rangnick wants to sign Timo Werner for Man United, according to reports.

The new Red Devils interim manager worked with the Chelsea forward Werner when the pair were together at RB Leipzig and reports in Germany suggest that a reunion is on the cards, if Rangnick has his way.

Rangnick looking to tempt Timo Werner.

If plans announced by Man United earlier this week remain in place, Rangnick will move to a consultancy role at Old Trafford at the end of this season, but he is keen to bring his compatriot in for whoever takes over as permanent Red Devils manager.

Rangnick was the man who brought Werner to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016 and the striker played some of the best football of his career under the coach during the 2018/2019 season.

Werner’s form earned him a move to Chelsea in the summer of 2020 where it’s fair to say he is yet to set the world alight, scoring just seven Premier League goals in 43 appearances so far for the Blues.

Timo Werner’s time at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old has, however, pocketed a Champions League winners medal with the Stamford Bridge outfit, starting the 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final earlier this year.

Werner was substituted by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel midway through the second half that night in Porto, a fate that was repeated in the Uefa Super Cup victory over Villarreal in Belfast back in August.

It remains to be seen whether the Germany striker would be open to a move to Old Trafford but the arrival of Rangnick at Man United could offer him food for thought.

Rangnick waiting to take charge at Old Trafford.

During the 63-year-old’s second spell as manager of Leipzig, Werner scored 16 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances, indicated that he could fit seamlessly into a Rangnick system once again.

Confirmation of Rangnick’s appointment at Old Trafford came earlier this week, along with the news that he won’t take charge of Thursday’s Premier League encounter with Arsenal as he awaits a work permit.

Michael Carrick will remain in temporary charge of first team affairs until that issue is resolved.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Manchester United, ralf rangnick, timo werner