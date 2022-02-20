Tim Sherwood says that Raphael Varane has been “terrible” for Man United

Tim Sherwood slams Raphael Varane.

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Raphael Varane has been terrible for Manchester United, while urging interim manager Ralf Rangnick to drop the Frenchman.

The former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager was speaking as part of a wider discussion on United’s defensive issues on Soccer Saturday and claimed that the Red Devils first-choice centre-back partnership should consist of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Tim Sherwood: “Varane has been terrible.”

Maguire has faced intense criticism this season for his performances but Sherwood’s Sky Sports colleague Paul Merson stated that the England man needs more protection from his teammates, before Sherwood singled out Varane as someone who has let Maguire down.

“It’s about the best partnership,” the ex-Blackburn Rovers captain said. “Harry Maguire is better with Lindelof. We talk about Varane, he’s got off the hook. He’s been terrible since he’s been at the club.

“Maguire wants to come and defend the halfway line and you’ve got Varane who wants to defend up there, so they’re not level with each other.

“I think when Lindelof played the other night, they looked better like that so it’s about finding the best partnership. But then the manager’s got to be strong to leave out a player who has won the Champions League and the World Cup.”

Raphael Varane at Man United.

Varane signed for United last summer in a transfer from Real Madrid that was much-celebrated by Red Devils supporters.

Due to injury, the four-time Champions League winner missed a number of his side’s worst showings during a miserable autumn, including trashings by Liverpool and Watford as well as a humbling at the hands of local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Since coming back into the side at the end of December, United have only lost one league match but there has only been one clean sheet during this time, in a 1-0 victory against West Ham United.

Is Varane the issue?

While United’s defence has been an issue, most fans would be in agreement that Varane isn’t the problem, and that the team are much better off having the 28-year-old on the pitch rather than off it.

Supporters will hope that Varane returns to the side for Sunday’s meeting with Leeds United, after he missed the midweek win over Brighton with a stomach issue.

You can watch the full discussion between Sherwood and the Soccer Saturday panel here.

Read More About: Manchester United, raphael varane, tim sherwood