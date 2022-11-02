Tim Sherwood slams managers who have publicly slated Dele Alli

Tim Sherwood backs Dele Alli.

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has launched a strong defence of Dele Alli, after the midfielder was once again publicly criticised by a manager.

Now at Turkish side Besiktas, Alli was criticised by the club’s manager Senol Guneş over the weekend, with the coach saying: “Let’s not discuss Dele Alli as a player, but he is below expectations in terms of efficiency.”

Previous comments.

Gunes isn’t the first manager to publicly chastise Alli, with Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard both having done so while working with the England international at Tottenham and Everton respectively.

While Sherwood’s own time in charge of Spurs preceded Alli’s 2015 move to North London, the former Blackburn Rovers captain has come out strongly in the player’s defence.

Tim Sherwood: “They should be on Dele Alli’s side.”

“The thing is with Dele, when I see people criticise Dele, they don’t mind doing it in public, do they?” said Sherwood during an appearance on talkSPORT on Wednesday morning.

“Everyone you see with Dele, when you hear negative vibes, they’re criticising him in public. People who are meant to be on his side, they’re always digging him out.

“Jose did it quite spectacularly. Whether they want to go public and hope that it shakes the boy into changing, I’m not sure.”

Dele Alli under Mauricio Pochettino.

The most productive phase of Alli’s career came while he was working under Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs, and Sherwood went on to hail the Argentine for how he dealt with the player.

“Pochettino was obviously the best manager. If you said to him ‘who’s the best manager you ever had?’ he would say Pochettino because he treated him like a man.”

There’s no denying that Alli’s form for Spurs fell off a cliff once Pochettino was replaced by Mourinho in November 2019.

Career spiral.

His international career also stalled, with his most recent England appearance coming in June 2019, just a year after he was a key member of the squad that reached the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia.

A move to Everton in January of this year didn’t work out, and he was sent off on loan to Besiktas this summer with the words of Lampard ringing in his ears.

“I think it hasn’t worked out for Dele here for different reasons and he can go there now an hopefully play games, have success, help him personally and help us,” said the Toffees manager. “We’ll review it through the year and also at the end of the season.”

Alli has started all seven games he has been available for in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring a goal in his second appearance back in September.

