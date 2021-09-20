Tim Sherwood leaves colleagues speechless with Cristiano Ronaldo prediction

Tim Sherwood’s Cristiano Ronaldo prediction.

Tim Sherwood has said that he is “convinced” that Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United with the aim of becoming the club’s manager.

Sherwood was speaking on the Premier League’s official channel, where he made note of Ronaldo’s body language ahead of Sunday’s 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

Tim Sherwood: Cristiano Ronaldo will be Man United manager.

The ex-Aston Villa manager recognised how Ronaldo was speaking to teammates such as Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, seemingly offering advice ahead of the Premier League encounter.

“He’s out there, he’s having a chat,” Sherwood said. “Even with Varane, who has won everything, Paul Pogba, World Cup winner.

“This guy is going to play for as long as his legs take him, then he’s going to be the manager, I’m convinced of it.

“He will definitely manage and I can see him being the manager of Manchester United, I certainly can.

“I think he’ll bring a very experienced coach in with him and he’ll end up sitting in that manager’s seat. I’m convinced that he’s come back for a reason.”

Could Cristiano Ronaldo be Man United manager?

Host Steve Bower appeared to be taken aback by Sherwood’s opinion, quickly passing the conversation over to Michael Owen, who failed to stifle a laugh before beginning to speak.

“I can see him being a manager one day,” Owen said of the man from whom he took the Man United number 7 shirt back in 2009.

“I think it would be very hard to have the adulation and the exposure and then all of a sudden just shut down and fall off the face of the earth.

“I think people like that, like Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard, some of the great players that we’ve had on these shores, it’s almost like a drug.

“I can see Ronaldo probably going into the management and, I mean, Manchester United is as possible as anyone,” Owen concluded with a shrug.

Ronaldo would be a popular choice as Man United manager.

Ronaldo’s passion for the game is clear for all to see so a move into management certainly wouldn’t be all that fanciful.

It seems, though, that Sherwood’s sheer conviction that part of the reason that the Portuguese captain has returned to Old Trafford is to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job, is the source of the bemusement in this conversation.

One thing’s for sure, based on the excitement caused by Ronaldo’s return, if he ever enters the Man United dugout, the euphoria among supporters would reach new levels.

You can watch the full chat between Sherwood, Owen and Bower here.

