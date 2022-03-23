Tim Cahill makes apparent dig at Roy Keane by bringing up infamous Arsenal debate 16 months later

Tim Cahill reshares Roy Keane debate.

Tim Cahill appears to have taken a pop at Roy Keane’s assessment of Arsenal, 16 months after the pair were involved in a heated debate about the Gunners on Sky Sports.

Keane and Cahill were part of the Sky Sports punditry team on November 1st 2020, when Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal defeated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford, thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty.

Tim Cahill and Roy Keane argue over Arsenal.

After the game, the pair disagreed on a number of topics, most notably Arsenal’s progress under Arteta, who at that point had been in the job for 11 months, albeit with a large chunk of that being interrupted by the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Cahill was making the point that while the North London side had lost three Premier League games out of seven at the beginning of 2020/21, he could see progress was being made, something which Keane was having none of.

“They won today against a poor United team and all of a sudden Arsenal are the new Bayern Munich?”, Keane asked in an argument that drew plenty of attention at the time.

Its important that managers get support and also enough time to build a squad. A club needs to work together and have the structure in place to support manager and players. https://t.co/yAUXBt1yFo — Tim Cahill AO (@Tim_Cahill) March 22, 2022

Arsenal progress.

Fast-forward to this season and with Arsenal now looking like a good side with genuine Champions League aspirations, Cahill clearly hasn’t forgotten his little spat with the ex-Man United skipper.

“It’s important that managers get support and also enough time to build a squad,” the Australian posted on Twitter on Tuesday evening, along with a clip of their argument. “A club needs to work together and have the structure in place to support manager and players,” he added.

Cahill’s post came just a few days after Arsenal secured a big win away to Aston Villa, a result which makes them odds-on favourites to finish fourth and thus return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta.

His point about Arsenal’s support for Arteta finally being rewarded is a valid one, particularly when compared to the situation at Man United, who look no better as a team than they did on that day they lost to the Gunners, despite the sacking of Solskjaer 12 months later.

Cahill and Arteta shared a dressing room for eight seasons at Everton, which may go some way to explaining why the former defends the Spaniard so passionately.

However, with Arsenal just about as high in the Premier League table as anyone expected them to be at this stage in the season, it’s difficult to argue with his point.

