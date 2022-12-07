Three live TV matches with Irish interest to fill the World Cup gap

Live TV matches with Irish interest to fill the World Cup gap.

As the World Cup takes a two-day hiatus, Irish football fans can still get their fix with some big games over the next couple of days.

While some may enjoy stepping away from the TV for a night or two, there are others who will be looking to fill the gap with some more live action.

Thankfully for the latter group, there’s plenty to keep you going, particularly if you’re looking to check in on some players and managers from these shores.

Here’s what’s coming up over the next couple of days.

Live football on TV.

Arsenal v Juventus – Women’s Champions League group stage – Wednesday at 8pm – DAZN YouTube channel.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe and her Arsenal teammates enter this clash while sitting on top of the group, with seven points from their opening three games.

With Juventus just two points behind, there’s plenty at stake at the Emirates Stadium and the game is free to watch on the DAZN YouTube channel.

Back at Borehamwood tomorrow😁👍🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/SBFA74kMUC — Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) December 2, 2022

Gillingham v Charlton Athletic – FA Cup 2nd round replay – Wednesday at 7.45pm – ITV4

A game that wouldn’t normally stand out for Irish viewers, but Charlton’s recent managerial appointment has added a bit of interest.

The League One club confirmed earlier this week that Athlone native Anthony Hayes will take caretaker charge of the club, following the dismissal of Ben Garner.

The former Athlone Town and Limerick player was promoted to men’s first team coach at The Valley back in the summer, and his first game as caretaker boss sees him take the Addicks to the League Two side.

Charlton and Stockport played out a 2-2 draw in their initial cup meeting a couple of weeks back, and the reward for the winner will be a home clash with Walsall in the third round.

For Hayes, an even bigger cup tie awaits on December 21st, with Charlton due to host Premier League side Brighton in the League Cup fourth round.

That is, of course, if the London club haven’t put a permanent manager in place by then, but Wednesday’s match against Stockport is the perfect chance for Hayes to prove his credentials.

🗣 'I'll be giving everything I can' Hear from Anthony Hayes on his appointment as caretaker boss. 🔴⚪️ #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) December 6, 2022

Liverpool v Manchester City – Continental League Cup – Wednesday at 7pm – LFCTV (for subscribers only)

The women’s version of the League Cup sees Liverpool host Manchester City at Prenton Park.

Unlike the men’s version, the Conti Cup sees 22 teams compete in a group stage, with Liverpool and Man City currently sitting first and second respectively in Group B.

Reds boss Matt Beard has said that he will once again use the competition to give minutes to those who haven’t played much recently, meaning that Irish fans may not see international stars Niamh Fahey or Megan Campbell.

A special day in red marking my 100th appearance with a win. Thank you to all the staff and my teammates for helping me to reach this milestone🙌🏻🔴 To the supporters, you make playing for this club even more special than it already is❤️ YNWA @LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/qq9b25NPTF — Niamh Fahey (@Niamh_Fahey1) December 4, 2022

Niamh Fahey.

However, club captain Fahey will be keen to play after making her 100th appearance for Liverpool in a 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday.

“It was a massive day for me, making 100 appearances for this fantastic club I love and it makes me very proud, and to do it in front of our own supporters at Prenton Park makes it even more special,” said Fahey of the achievement.

Ireland and Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan remains absent through injury.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: anthony hayes, FA Cup, Ireland, ireland women, irlwnt, katie mccabe, niamh fahey