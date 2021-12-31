Thomas Tuchel reaction in full after Romelu Lukaku’s comments about his unhappiness at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel reacts to Romelu Lukaku comments.

Thomas Tuchel has said that Romelu Lukaku’s recent interview with Sky in Italy “brings noise we don’t need.”

Lukaku’s comments emerged on Thursday evening, with many Chelsea supporters surprised to hear that he hasn’t been completely content since rejoining the Stamford Bridge outfit in August.

“Physically I am fine,” the Belgian forward said. But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Tuchel responded by saying: “We don’t like it because it brings noise we don’t need and it’s not helpful. But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than there actually is.

“You know very well how it is. It’s easy to take lines out of context, it’s very easy to shorten lines, to make headlines and then later realise that it’s not so bad and maybe not what he meant.

“But let’s be honest, I don’t like it because it’s noise that we don’t need. We need a calm environment, focus and this does not help.”

“We don't like it. It brings noise we don't need. It is not helpful but we don't want to make more of it than it actually is. It is very easy to take lines out of context, make headlines." Thomas Tuchel’s response to the Romelu Lukaku interview 😠#CFC pic.twitter.com/5Z3hqaNyQ3 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) December 31, 2021

Lukaku makes Christmas impact.

Lukaku’s comments come with Chelsea in the midst of a patchy run of form that has seen them win just four of their last 10 Premier League games, after starting the season with eight wins out of 10.

Despite this, Lukaku has impressed over the Christmas period and made a big impact after coming on as a half-time substitute against Aston Villa on St. Stephen’s Day.

The 28-year-old scored a 56th-minute header to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead, before he bulldozed his way through the opposition’s defence in injury-time, winning a penalty from which Jorginho converted.

This was followed up by another goal in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, but the miniature scoring streak is uncharacteristic of his season as a whole, with Lukaku hitting just five in the league during an injury-hit campaign.

Chelsea stuttering in the league.

After appearing to be genuine title contenders earlier in the season, second-placed Chelsea are now eight points behind leaders Manchester City and a point ahead of Liverpool, who have a game in hand on them.

With their next two Premier League games due to be against their would-be title rivals, this is certainly a story that Tuchel doesn’t need.

