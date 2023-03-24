Thomas Tuchel is back in management six months after Chelsea sacking

Thomas Tuchel returns to management.

Thomas Tuchel is back in management six months after his shock sacking from Chelsea.

The 2021 Champions League winner is taking over at Bayern Munich in his homeland, as per multiple reports.

Bayern Munich swoop for Thomas Tuchel.

The German giants have made the decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann, as they sit second in the Bundesliga behind Borussia Dortmund, with just nine games to go.

Nagelsmann took over at the club in the summer of 2021, before going on to lead them to their 10th consecutive league title in his only full season in charge.

While Bayern were beaten by Villarreal in the quarter-final of the Champions League last season, they are still on course to lift the trophy this time around, with Nagelsmann having guided the team to a round-of-16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

🚨 Exclusive news confirmed: Thomas Tuchel becomes new FC Bayern head coach, full agreement in place. He has already accepted the job. #FCBayern Contract agreed, documents are being prepared tonight. pic.twitter.com/HFnOSwoU1m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

Champions League winner.

It’s thought that Bayern have made the move for Tuchel at this point to ensure that the 49-year-old isn’t tempted by potential managerial openings at Real Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

It’s now possible that Tuchel will win a second Champions League trophy with a club he has taken over mid-season, after he achieved the feat with Chelsea in 2021.

That early success at Stamford Bridge would turn out to be Tuchel’s only trophy with the Blues, as he achieved fourth and third place finishes in the league, while losing back-to-back FA Cup Finals, as well as the 2022 Carabao Cup Final.

Chelsea tensions.

Tensions with Chelsea’s new ownership began to surface last summer, and Tuchel was eventually sacked on September 7th 2022, before being replaced by Graham Potter.

Tuchel’s first match in charge of Bayern will be a top-of-the-table clash at home to Dortmund on Saturday of next week.

He then faces a German Cup quarter-final against Freiburg, before a two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

