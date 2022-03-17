Thomas Tuchel is reportedly ‘open to hearing from Man United’

Thomas Tuchel ‘open to Manchester United talks’.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly ‘open to hearing Man United’s pitch,’ as uncertainty continues to surround his future at Stamford Bridge.

The sanctions placed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government has left the future of players and staff up in the air and Tuchel is no different, with several reports suggesting that Man United could swoop for the German, as a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Thomas Tuchel to Man United?

The Athletic are now suggesting that Tuchel could have his arm twisted by those at Old Trafford, in a move that would see him take over directly from his mentor Ralf Rangnick, who will remain as interim manager until the end of the season.

‘Tuchel has given indications he will stay on under a new owner but there is no guarantee the picture at Chelsea settles down, and some sources believe he would be open to hearing United’s pitch,’ states an article written by Laurie Whitwell, published on Wednesday morning.

The emergence of Tuchel as a serious contender for the Man United job appears to have widened a search that looked to be a two-horse race between Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and AFC Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

The next Man United manager.

While both are respected managers, neither have a Champions League win on their CV, something which Tuchel brings to the table, having won Europe’s most-coveted prize with Chelsea last season.

Ten Hag has won two Eredivisie titles with Ajax and memorably led the Dutch side to the Champions League semi-final in 2018/19, where they lost out to Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The subsequent final appearance was the closest the Argentine would come to silverware during his time in North London, but his side ultimately lost 2-0 in Madrid to Liverpool.

▪️ #MUFC need to step up search for Rangnick's successor

▪️ Monitoring #CFC situation re: Tuchel

▪️ Squad revamp inevitable – contracts up, areas to strengthen

▪️ Midfield is priority – Gravenberch scouted

▪️ Many players have 25% wage cut if club not in #UCL 📝 @lauriewhitwell — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) March 17, 2022

The Argentine is set to win his first league title as a manager though, with PSG 15 points clear of Marseille with 10 games to play in Ligue 1.

Both ten Hag and Pochettino saw their sides knocked out of this season’s Champions League at the last 16 stage, while Tuchel’s Chelsea have qualified for the quarter-final, courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate victory over Lille.

