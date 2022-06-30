The Thomas Tuchel joke that worsened his relationship with Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel joke.

Thomas Tuchel’s relationship with Romelu Lukaku was worsened by a joke the Chelsea manager made, which didn’t go down well with the Belgian forward.

Lukaku completed his season-long loan return to Inter Milan earlier this week, just 10 months after he left the San Siro to join Chelsea for a club record fee of £97.5 million.

Romelu Lukaku returns to Milan.

Last summer, Blues fans were delighted to see the return of Lukaku, who had previously played for them between 2011 and 2014, but things started to unravel just after Christmas, when the striker gave his now infamous interview with Sky Italia.

In it, he openly pined for his old club Inter, a club for whom he scored 30 goals during 2020/21, while winning the Serie A title under the management of now-Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte.

Of course, Lukaku’s comments didn’t go down well with Tuchel, or many other people Chelsea, and the relationship between manager and player reportedly got worse when a joke was made during a Spurs game last season.

Thomas Tuchel: “There’s your daddy.”

“Somebody told me that Romelu Lukaku was chatting to Thomas Tuchel watching a Spurs Premier League match,” said Nizaar Kinsella, the Chelsea correspondent for GOAL, on a recent podcast appearance.

“And Tuchel said ‘there’s your daddy’ about Antonio Conte. It was just a joke, but it didn’t go down very well.”

Kinsella has since reiterated that it was something he was told rather than something he heard himself, but given how clearly the relationship between Tuchel and Lukaku unravelled in the second half of last season, it’s not inconceivable that something was said by one of them to upset the other.

Chelsea and Lukaku problems.

Amid the situation surrounding the club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich in the spring, the form of both Chelsea and Lukaku trailed off as Tuchel tried to juggle a number of issues both on and off the pitch.

In the end, Lukaku scored 15 goals in 44 appearances in his first season back in London, with just eight of these strikes coming in the league, a return which many would agree was small in relation to for the fee paid for him.

The 29-year-old has only left on loan and his contract at Stamford Bridge remains until 2026, although it’s difficult to see the club’s supporters taking to him again after the mess that was made over the past few months.

