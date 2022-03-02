Thomas Tuchel details gruesome injury to Trevoh Chalobah’s genitals

Gruesome Trevoh Chalobah injury.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has detailed the gruesome injury suffered by Trevoh Chalobah during Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final defeat to Liverpool.

With 58 minutes played in the Wembley showpiece, Chalobah was on the receiving end of a kick in the groin area, courtesy of Liverpool’s Naby Keita.

Thomas Tuchel on Trevoh Chalobah injury.

While the defender later criticised the referee for not booking or sending off his opponent, it appears he should have had more pressing matters on his mind for the remainder of the game, and afterwards.

“I could not believe what I saw after the match,” Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday. “They were stitching him up. I could not believe it. After the match, after the press conference when I left they were doing the stitches, I just heard him scream. It looked horrible.

“I went in and saw it, it looked horrible and I could not believe he played one more minute with this kind of injury but he played the rest of the match and scored a penalty.

Trevoh Chalobah criticises referee.

‘This is really big. I would say he has shown some balls but that would be the wrong line but he was really brave to do this. Full credit to him.”

“Very close to his… You could not look away,” the German coach added. “Seriously it was a proper cut, very close to the area of the groin. It was open and it needed to be closed.”

Later on Sunday night, Chalobah took to Twitter to share a clip of the incident along with the words ‘Had to get stitches because of this. Referee is right there I don’t get it?’

Trevoh Chalobah stays on to score penalty.

As Tuchel mentioned, the most remarkable aspect of all of this is that the England under-21 defender went on to play for another hour, taking in extra time, before scoring Chelsea’s 10th spot kick in an ultimately unsuccessful penalty shootout.

Chalobah is likely to sit out his side’s FA Cup meeting with Luton Town, a game which will be shown live on BBC 1 with a kick-off time of 7.15pm.

