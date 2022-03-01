Thomas Tuchel fumes at reporter over Roman Abramovich questioning

Thomas Tuchel fumes over Roman Abramovich questioning.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appeared to lose patience with a reporter over questions regarding Roman Abramovich’s ownership of the club.

Russian oligarch Abramovich has been in the spotlight ever since his homeland’s invasion of Ukraine last week and on Saturday, he issued a statement which said that he was handing over the “stewardship and care” of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation.

However, the communication has been largely been met with as many questions as answers.

Thomas Tuchel: “You have to stop.”

As the man charged with conducting most Chelsea-related press conferences, a lot of those questions are being aimed at Tuchel and on Tuesday, he appeared to have had enough.

“Listen, you have to stop, I’m not a politician, you have to stop, honestly.” the German coach told a reporter at his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s FA Cup meeting with Luton Town.

“I can only repeat it and I even feel bad to repeat it because I never experienced war, so even to talk about it, I feel bad because I’m very privileged. I sit here in peace.

“I do the best I can but you have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers for you.”

“STOP asking me these questions. I’m not a politician!” 😳 Thomas Tuchel loses it after being asked another question related to war & Roman Abramovich 😡#CFC pic.twitter.com/K4mY34d1ub — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 1, 2022

Roman Abramovich ownership.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Tuchel said “I’m not aware of any details and I’m not aware of the whole situation…. the role of Mr. Abramovich is not on me to comment because I simply don’t know enough about it.”

Chelsea as a whole have come in for criticism for how they have handled the invasion of Ukraine, given the club’s links to Russia.

On Sunday, just hours before their Carabao Cup Final defeat to Liverpool, the club issued a 24-word statement which said: ‘The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.’

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea