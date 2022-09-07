Thomas Tuchel was reportedly “exasperated” at Chelsea’s Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea clash over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Thomas Tuchel was reportedly “exasperated” at Chelsea’s pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, as the first cracks appeared in his relationship with co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly.

Confirmation of Tuchel’s sacking arrived on Wednesday morning, just hours after Chelsea lost their opening Champions League group game to Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea statement.

“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel,” said a club statement.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

Thomas Tuchel “exasperated” at Cristiano Ronaldo stance.

As reports swirl on where it all went wrong for Tuchel, The Telegraph has stated the club’s pursuit of Ronaldo as one of the reasons for the breakdown in relations.

It was was widely reported over the summer that Ronaldo was looking for a move away from Manchester United, with Chelsea being heavily linked with a move for the 37-year-old.

However, Tuchel appeared to be strongly against the move, with the publication stating that Boehly was “reluctant to simply take ‘no’ for an answer from Tuchel,” leaving the former Paris Saint-Germain manager “exasperated” at having to explain his reasons for not wanting the forward.

Chelsea form.

Tuchel ended his first half-season in charge of Chelsea by guiding the club to their second-ever Champions League trophy.

The Blues then got off to a good start last season, sitting on top of the Premier League table at the beginning of December, before things began to unravel in the new year.

They only won four of their final 10 league games, while finishing as runners-up to Liverpool in both the Carabao Cup Final and FA Cup Final.

If the calendar year of 2022 is taken into account, Chelsea would sit 6th in the table with 12 wins, six draws and six defeats, three points behind Newcastle United in fifth.

It has been reported that the club have contacted Brighton & Hove Albion, with a view to appointing Graham Potter as Tuchel’s replacement.

