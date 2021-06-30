The result could have been a lot different if he scored.

Thomas Muller has addressed the chance he missed late on in Germany’s 2-0 Euro 2020 defeat to England yesterday.

With England leading 1-0 on 81 minutes, Thomas Muller found himself through on goal with only Jordan Pickford to beat. He somehow managed to place his shot wide and the significance of the miss was only confounded when Harry Kane doubled England’s lead five minutes later.

Thomas Muller full of regret after miss.

Thomas Muller has now become the latest big-name star to reflect solemnly on Euro 2020 elimination, following the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba.

The German took to Instagram earlier today and referred directly to that high-profile miss by saying: ‘There it was, that one moment that you will remember in the end, that brings you to sleep at night. For which you work, train and live as a footballer.

“It hurts like hell.”

‘That moment when you have it in your own hands to bring your team back into a close knockout game and to send an entire football nation into ecstasy. Getting this opportunity and then leaving it idle hurts me as hell. It hurts for the whole Germany, my teammates and our coach, who all gave me the confidence to be there.

‘But above all, it hurts because of all the Germany fans out there who stood by us and supported us during this European Championship, despite the difficult omens! Thank you for your support’.

End of an era.

Germany have now joined other fancied countries such as France, Portugal and the Netherlands on the Euro 2020 scrapheap. Joachim Löw’s side began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to France before bouncing back with a strong display in a 4-2 win over Portugal.

They then played out a 2-2 draw with Hungary to secure a runners-up spot and that ill-fated meeting with England at Wembley. The defeat was Löw’s last act as Germany manager after a 15-year spell that saw him lead the nation to World Cup glory in 2014.

In March 2019, Löw confirmed that Thomas Muller would no longer be selected for Germany, along with fellow veterans of 2014 Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels. However, both Muller and Hummels returned to the international fold when they were selected in the final squad for Euro 2020.

