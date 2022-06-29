Thomas Muller takes playful swipe at Gareth Bale over golfing habit

Thomas Muller trolls Gareth Bale.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has taken a playful swipe at Gareth Bale over the Welshman’s golfing habit.

Bale, who recently signed for MLS outfit Los Angeles FC, is known to have a passion for golf, something which tended to irk the Spanish media during the forward’s time with Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale’s golfing passion.

A large proportion of the Spanish side’s fanbase weren’t too keen on Bale’s priorities either, particularly when he was pictured laughing behind Welsh a flag which said ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.”

This was a reference to what the 32-year-old was often jokingly-perceived to have placed importance in and despite the flag appearing in 2019, the gag has never truly died.

Muller, for one, is not letting it go as he took to Twitter on Tuesday to have a laugh at Bale’s expense.

Thomas Muller pokes fun at Bale.

Replying to a post on the official Uefa Champions League account which featured a picture of David Beckham aiming a football towards a golf hole and the caption ‘pick one player who’s a lock to make this shot,’ Muller took the opportunity to tag Bale, much to the delight of his followers.

It seems that opinions on Bale’s golfing habit spread far and wide but as long as he does the business for LAFC and Wales over the coming months, there won’t be too many in those camps who will be upset.

The five-time Champions League winner will officially start his 12-month contract with the California side on Friday July 1st, and while he will be looking to make his mark on MLS, part of his motivation is to remain sharp for his country’s first appearance at the World Cup since 1958.

Bale’s World Cup hopes.

The Dragons get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway on November 21st with a match, coincidentally, against the USA, before playing Iran on November 25th and England on November 29th.

Bale has long been the country’s talisman, helping them to the European Championship semi-finals in 2016 before embarking on another impressive showing at Euro 2020 last summer, when they reached the round of 16.

Never one to take the opinions of others too seriously, he’s sure to send a wry smile in the direction of Muller, should Wales come up against Germany in Qatar this winter.

