Thomas Frank mocks Chelsea for signing so many wingers

Thomas Frank has had a light-hearted dig at Chelsea for overloading on wingers during their recently transfer activity.

The Blues are once again stunning the football world a seemingly endless spending spree, as new owner Todd Boehly flexes his financial muscle.

It has been reported that Chelsea have agreed to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, just days after completing a mammoth €70 million (potentially rising to €100 million) deal for Mykhailo Mudryk.

The pair are joining a squad which also contains wingers such as Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Raheem Sterling, while Mason Mount and Joao Felix have also been used in the role by manager Graham Potter in recent weeks.

Many people feel that Chelsea’s current approach to recruitment is fairly scattergun, and Brentford manager Frank clearly seems the same way.

“There is a lot of money around in the football world and especially in the Premier League,” said the Dane at his Friday press conference.

“Looking from the outside, I think Mudryk is a really good player. 100 million is a lot for a player that is showing great signs of potential.

“He probably needs to do a bit more but maybe that’s price tags these days, which is insane. There are rumours about the PSV guy as well… I think they have enough wingers but that’s their issue.”

While it was a cheeky aside from Frank, he made it while safe in the knowledge that he is working for a club that is known for its considered approach to the transfer market, unlike their West London neighbours.

Chelsea’s squad certainly looks a bit bloated at the moment and it is only getting bigger, and while Boehly splashes the cash, Potter is the one that will be tasked with keeping all of the players happy.

Chelsea travel to Liverpool on Saturday hoping to register it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since October, after a 1-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace last weekend.

