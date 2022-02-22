Thierry Henry on whether Romelu Lukaku is “indifferent” to how he performs for Chelsea

Thierry Henry on Romelu Lukaku.

Thierry Henry has given an insight into Romelu Lukaku’s problems, while drawing on his own experience of working with the Chelsea striker.

Lukaku was benched by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel for the club’s Champions League last 16 meeting with Lille on Tuesday night, in what is the latest of a string of talking points involving the forward in recent months.

Romelu Lukaku benched by Chelsea.

While RTE had Kevin Doyle on hand to give his opinion on the situation, CBS had Henry’s expertise to draw on, with the Frenchman having worked with Lukaku in his role as assistant coach for the Belgium national team.

The snubbing of Lukaku on Tuesday followed on from his performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday, during which he touched the ball just seven times – a Premier League low since Opta began recording stats in 2003/04.

"For Rom to adapt to how they play, it takes time." Belgium’s assistant manager Thierry Henry on Romelu Lukaku's time at Chelsea. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/EO1lZiYCGD — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022

Thierry Henry questions Lukaku Chelsea return.

“Right from the start, I raised questions to myself, thinking how is he going to fit into this team,” the former Arsenal star said, reflecting on Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge last summer.

“So as a coach, when you go and get Romelu Lukaku, you’re going to have to make him adapt to how you play, or you change your way to suit him.

“I didn’t think that was going to happen and for Rom to adapt to how they play, it takes time. Is it normal that he had seven touches? No, that’s not normal, regardless of if the coach likes you or doesn’t like you, that shouldn’t happen but it did happen, so they need to move forward on that.

Is Lukaku indifferent?

Henry was then asked if Lukaku’s “indifference” had a part to play in his recent performances and he didn’t rule out the possibility.

“That’s a tough one to read,” the former Monaco manager responded. “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if that ever happened in 90 minutes but like I said, the solution is for him to adapt to the way they play.

“They like to press, they like to be active, and to change the front three and Rom likes to stay in the middle, so it makes it very difficult for him to adapt to the situation but again, why did you go and get him?”

Kevin Doyle on Lukaku.

Over on RTE, Doyle stated that Lukaku’s performance against Palace was “embarrassing” while adding that Tuchel had no choice but to drop him against Lille.

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea last summer after nine seasons away from Stamford Bridge, much to the delight of the club’s supporters.

However, the move hasn’t turned out as planned, with the 28-year-old scoring just 10 times in all competitions, while being subject to much speculation over his happiness in London, on the back of a controversial interview with Sky Italia in December.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, romelu lukaku, Thierry Henry