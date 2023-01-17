Theo Walcott aims cheeky dig at Spurs fans after North London derby

Theo Walcott aims dig at Spurs fans.

Theo Walcott has taken a cheeky dig at Tottenham Hotspur fans, after Arsenal’s 2-0 North London derby success on Sunday.

Walcott spent 12 years playing for the Gunners, and while Arsenal fans will remember him for the role he played during Arsene Wenger’s difficult later years in charge, Spurs fans will have one particular moment etched in their memory.

Theo Walcott v Spurs fans.

During a 2-0 FA Cup third round victory for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in January 2014, Walcott was stretchered off with seven minutes to go after picking up an injury.

Rather than writhing in pain, the winger was seen smiling as he was carried off the pitch, while aiming a ‘2-0’ gesture towards the away supporters.

Nine years later and the 33-year-old has repeated the trick, taking to Instagram on Sunday with a photo of the incident, in celebration of the victory for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Before Sunday, the last time Arsenal won away at Tottenham was in March 2014, just three months after Walcott’s dig at the Spurs crowd.

Theo Walcott at Arsenal.

There was some karma for Walcott though, as the injury he sustained in the FA Cup game turned out to be more serious than first thought, and he would go on to miss the remainder of a season which ended with Arsenal lifting the trophy.

While he didn’t play much of a part in winning Arsenal’s first trophy in nine years, Walcott bounced back to score in the following year’s FA Cup final victory over Aston Villa, before being an unused substitute as Wenger’s side won the competition again in 2017.

In terms of major trophies, those two FA Cup wins are all Walcott has to show for his time at the Emirates, but the now-Southampton man is still remembered fondly by Gunners supporters, particularly as he continues to wind up their arch-rivals.

