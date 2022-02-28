The FA have written to Harvey Elliott over his flare celebration at Carabao Cup Final

Harvey Elliott flare celebration.

The FA has written to Harvey Elliott over the Liverpool midfielder’s handling of a flare in the aftermath of the club’s Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

After Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties, the 18-year-old could be seen celebrating with a red flare which had made its way onto the Wembley pitch from the crowd.

FA address flare incident.

Sky Sports are now reporting that “the FA have written to Harvey Elliott for his observations after he was seen handling a red smoke flare at the Carabao Cup Final. The FA are aware of the incident and have contacted the player. Liverpool declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.”

Elliott had been due to sit out Sunday’s showpiece but after Thiago Alcantara was injured in the warm-up, the youngster was drafted in to take the place of Naby Keita on the bench, with the Guinean starting the game instead.

The Fulham academy graduate was then brought on in the 79th minute and scored Liverpool’s ninth penalty in a shootout that they would eventually win 11-10, after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga skied his effort over the bar.

Harvey Elliott.

The victory brought Elliott his third major medal with Liverpool, although it was the first in which he played any part on the pitch.

The winger was an unused substitute in the club’s Uefa Super Cup victory in 2019, which also came as a result of a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea. The then-16-year-old was subsequently named on the bench again for Liverpool’s Club World Cup success in Qatar later that year.

Anfield breakthrough.

This season has been something of a breakthrough for Elliott at Anfield, after he spent 2020/21 enjoying a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship.

He has been selected 16 times by Jurgen Klopp in all competitions this season, a feat which is even more impressive given that he missed approximately five months after he fractured his ankle against Leeds United back in September.

Elliott made a goalscoring return to the side earlier this month by hitting the third goal in a 3-1 victory of Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round.

