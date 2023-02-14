Teddy Sheringham recalls on-pitch Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chat amid Camp Nou chaos

Teddy Sheringham recalls Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conversation.

Teddy Sheringham has recalled the conversation he had with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the minutes between their career-defining goals in the 1999 Champions League Final.

Manchester United return to the scene of one of their most famous nights this week, when they take on Barcelona in the first leg of a Europa League play-off at Camp Nou.

1999 Champions League Final.

On May 26th 1999, the venue was a neutral one as United met Bayern Munich in a Champions League Final which looked to be going the way of the German club, as the clock ticked towards injury-time.

However, Sheringham and Solskjaer had other ideas, as the substitutes struck in the dying seconds to turn around a 1-0 deficit and secure an unprecedented Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

What happened that night is a well-told story, but Sheringham’s account on the latest edition of the Manchester United podcast goes into the kind of minute detail that only those on the pitch could recall.

Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make heroes of themselves.

“Me and Ole actually had a conversation getting back to the halfway line [after my goal],” recalls the former England striker. “We went ‘brilliant, we’re going to have another half hour’. He loved playing football as much as I did. ‘We’re going to have another half hour in the Camp Nou, playing in this.’

“We were like a pair of kids excited for our first game of football. ‘We’re going to have another half an hour on this stage. What a setting… brilliant, eh?’ Fantastic, both buzzing.’

Sheringham’s account of his own equaliser is spine-tingling stuff for any Man United fan, as is his recollection of his role in Solskjaer’s winner.

Dramatic minutes.

“Little did we know, half a minute later, Ole’s gone down the left wing, tries to whip a ball in, it hits a defender and goes out for a corner.

“I’m thinking ‘put it in there, Becks [David Beckham]’. He’s put it in a beautiful area and as I’m running to get up, I’ve jumped and I want to head it back into the near post.

“You talk about the instincts of what goes on in a footballer’s mind… I instinctively thought ‘if I head it there for that near post, I’m up slightly too early and it’s going to go over the bar’.

“So all I can do is flick it onto the far post and hope that someone’s there. I don’t want to waste that opportunity. I’m up… boom, into that area.

“Out of the corner of my eye, as I’m falling away, I see Ole poke it into the top corner. Oh my god! Let’s go! He ran to the same place that I ran too, all the players came over, the subs came over, in front of the Man United fans, and it was ‘can you believe what we’ve just done?'”

Camp Nou return.

Thursday night’s game is sure to bring back memories for Man United players and fans alike, even if the stakes are slightly lower for Erik ten Hag’s current side.

The full podcast with Sheringham is worth a listen for any Red Devils supporter, and you can find it in full here.

