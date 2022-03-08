Teddy Sheringham draws on own experience while telling Harry Kane to leave Spurs

Teddy Sheringham issues Harry Kane advice.

Teddy Sheringham has told Harry Kane that he needs to leave Tottenham Hotspur, if he wants to play in the biggest games with the biggest players.

The former England striker was a guest on Monday Night Football for Tottenham’s 5-0 dismantling of Everton and during the broadcast, he made no secret of his admiration for Kane, who scored two goals on the night.

The strikes brought Kane up to sixth in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts and while this is an impressive feat, the England captain has yet to win any team trophies with the North London outfit.

The 28-year-old was the subject of transfer bids from Manchester City last summer and speaking on Monday night, Sheringham drew on his own experience of leaving Spurs for the all-conquering Manchester United in 1997.

Teddy Sheringham: “It was the right time to leave.”

“I didn’t think the club were as ambitious as what I wanted them to be,” the former PFA Player of the Year said.

“I just felt that it was the right time for me to leave. I didn’t know that Manchester United were going to come in for me, I was just hoping that a bigger club and a better club where I can go and play with top players will come along, and lucky for me United did.”

Lucky for him indeed, as Sheringham went on to rack up the trophies at Old Trafford, winning three Premier League titles, a Champions League and FA Cup, while scoring in the final of both of those knockout competitions as the Red Devils won an unprecedented Treble in 1998/99.

Harry Kane age-profile.

Another reason why Kane could use Sheringham as an example is the age of the latter when he made his big move.

Sheringham was 31 when he signed for United, and with plenty of modern players now reaching their peak in their early-30s, it eases any fears that Kane might be letting the prime of his career pass him by.

“He’s got to eye up the situation, the same as what I did really,” Sheringham continued. “It’s a short career. You get probably 12-14 years if you’re lucky.

“He’s coming to another crossroads in his career of ‘what do I do, do I stay at a club which might challenge or do I go somewhere that I know they’re going to challenge?

“If I was advising him, which Tottenham supporters are not very happy about when I say this, you want to play at the top level, you want to be playing in Champions League Finals and FA Cup Finals, you want to be playing at the end of the season for the league titles.

“And if you want to do that – I think he needs to leave.”

Teddy Sheringham’s legacy.

Sheringham is still highly-regarded at Tottenham, largely due to the fact that he returned to White Hart Lane for a second spell in 2001.

With Man City being the closest modern equivalent to the trophy-winning machine of 1990s Man United, the Etihad Stadium still seems the most appealing destination for a player like Kane.

Perhaps a few years up north, followed by a return to London just like Sheringham, is exactly what he needs to keep his legacy intact.

