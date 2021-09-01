Takehiro Tomiyasu: Playing style and career history of Arsenal’s new recruit

Takehiro Tomiyasu signs for Arsenal.

Arsenal have bolstered their defence by recruiting Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu on transfer deadline day.

The defender has signed a four-year deal with an option for a fifth and comes from Bologna for a reported fee of £18 million.

Known for his verstatility, he is expected to boost Mikel Arteta’s options at right back and can also slot in in central defence, a position which has caused Arsenal countless problems in recent years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Gunners recruit.

How old is Takehiro Tomiyasu and where is he from?

Tomiyasu is 22 and turns 23 on November 5th. He was born in the coastal Japanese region of Fukuoka.

At the age of 11, Tomiyasu was offered a place at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy but a relocation to Spain proved difficult and he remained in Japan.

How has his career gone so far?

He was later picked up by local J League club Avispa Fukuoka, where he developed from being a midfielder into a central defender.

He played in the senior side between 2015 and 2017 before catching the eye of Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden, where he moved to in January 2018.

He played at both right back and centre back for the club before sealing a move to Serie A side Bologna in the summer of 2019.

He has been an integral part of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side over the past two seasons as the club secured consecutive 12th-place finishes in the Italian top flight.

How did the move to Arsenal come about?

Tomiyasu has been on the radar of Arsenal Technical Director Edu for some time, while also attracting interest from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

With Hector Bellerin leaving on loan to Real Betis, the Gunners moved to secure the signing of Tomiyasu on transfer deadline day.

What will Takehiro Tomiyasu bring to Arsenal?

As mentioned previously, Tomiyasu is known for his versatility and is equally comfortable at centre back and at right back.

He is said to show great composure on the ball and at 6 feet 1 inch, is strong in aerial battles.

When moved over to the right full-back position, he is known for his technical ability and for possessing good dribbling skills.

Arsenal supporters can expect Tomiyasu to challenge Cedric Soares for the right-back position or to slot in beside fellow new signing Ben White in a two-man central defence.

Alternatively, the two new recruits will be joined by Rob Holding or Sead Kolasinac in a three-man back-line.

Anything else?

Tomiyasu has been capped 23 times by Japan since making his debut in 2018.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) included Tomiyasu in their Asian Team of the Decade 2011-2020, alongside the likes of Mat Ryan, Keisuke Honda and Son Heung-Min.

