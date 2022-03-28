Sweden v Ireland under-21s – TV info and kick-off time for crucial Euro 2023 qualifier

Sweden v Ireland under-21s – TV details.

Ireland under-21s come up against Sweden on Tuesday in a crucial Euro 2023 qualifier, and supporters will be able to watch it all unfold on TV.

Jim Crawford’s side travel to Boras in southwestern Sweden to take on the team that they memorably beat 1-0 at Tallaght Stadium back in November, thanks to a last-gasp Ollie O’Neill goal.

That win was much-needed after Ireland suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Montenegro and Italy, results that threatened to end the squad’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Romania and Georgia next summer.

Ireland now sit fourth in Group F, four points behind both Sweden and Italy , with Tuesday’s opponents topping the group on goal difference.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sweden v Ireland.

Will Sweden v Ireland under-21s be on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

What is at stake?

For Ireland, qualification for the under-21 European Championship for the first time.

Group winners and the best runner-up will qualify automatically, with the remaining eight runners-up entering play-offs.

With second-place Italy and third-place Bosnia and Herzegovina going head-to-head in Tuesday’s other match, a win over Sweden would put Ireland right back in the mix for qualification.

What is the team news?

Eiran Cashin will be forced to miss out, as his international clearance has yet to come through. Festy Ebosele, Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone will also be absent, through injury and family reasons.

St Patrick’s Athletic defender Joe Redmond taking Cashin’s place in the squad.

“We brought in Eiran Cashin, and he still had paperwork to get over the line,” Crawford explained of the situation.

“But that’s not going to happen now. We’re disappointed not to have Eiran, but we realised yesterday that we need to call up someone else, so Joe Redmond is joining us.

“I had Joe when I was with the U18s, and I think he has got a hell of a lot better. He’s had an unbelievable start to the season at St Pat’s and has been in fantastic form.”

Read More About: Ireland U21s