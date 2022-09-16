Swansea manager “disappointed” with Stephen Kenny over Michael Obafemi comments

Russell Martin expresses disappointment with Stephen Kenny.

Swansea City manager Russell Martin has expressed his disappointment with Stephen Kenny over comments the Ireland manager made about Michael Obafemi on Thursday.

At his squad unveiling for the upcoming Uefa Nations League matches with Scotland and Armenia, Kenny spoke about Obafemi’s recent issues at the Welsh club which culminated in an omission from the side in recent weeks.

Martin stated earlier this week that the 22-year-old needed to “show us he’s in the right place” in order to get back in the team, with a failed deadline day move to Burnley thought to be among the forward’s concerns.

Asked about the situation on Thursday, Kenny backed his striker by praising his form this season and expressing his delight to have him with the Ireland squad.

Stephen Kenny backs Michael Obafemi.

“I’ve spoken to Michael and like everything else there are two or three sides to every story,” said the ex-Dundalk boss. “Certainly Michael wants to play football, he wants to play for Swansea.

“Obviously he has been omitted from the last couple of squads after the deadline day bids and so forth. It’s not ideal, we want our players playing and coming in in good form. It’s just one of those things, I’m sure he’ll be back playing shortly.

“We’re delighted to have him in the squad because we have watched him a few times this season and he has played well, he has been at the level he finished off last season.”

“He needs to earn trust back.”

Martin then address Kenny’s comments on Friday morning, ahead of Swansea’s EFL Championship meeting with Hull City this weekend.

“There’s no personal problem with Michael,” said the 36-year-old. “We get on brilliantly, he just needs to earn the trust back from his team-mates, from us as a group of staff and the club and supporters, a trust that everyone’s shown in him for a very long time. It really is that simple.

“There’s no three sides to the story. I spoke to Stephen before he called him up so I’m a bit disappointed with those comments. There’s no agenda. I hope he goes away with Ireland and does brilliantly and I hope he does brilliantly with us when he comes back.”

Michael Obafemi.

Ireland fans will hope that stepping away from Swansea for a couple of weeks will benefit Obafemi as the team heads into a crucial double-header.

The former Southampton man started the 3-0 victory over Scotland in June, scoring a superb long-range effort, while linking up brilliantly with Troy Parrott throughout.

The backing of his international manager is bound to be appreciated during this difficult period for the youngster, as he looks to add to his four caps in a green shirt.

Ireland travel to Glasgow for a meeting with Scotland next Saturday night, before hosting Armenia at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, michael obafemi, stephen kenny