It looks like Sunderland manager’s job is set to become vacant again

Sunderland manager’s job set to become vacant again.

It appears that the Sunderland manager’s job is set to become vacant again, around six months after Roy Keane was heavily linked with the role.

The Wearsiders issued a statement on Friday to confirm that their manager Alex Neil has entered into talks with Stoke City, regarding their managerial role that became available on Thursday.

Sunderland statement.

“Sunderland AFC can confirm that Alex Neil has entered into discussions with Stoke City regarding their current managerial vacancy,” said the statement.

“Following a formal approach by SCFC, the Club is contractually obliged to permit the Head Coach to start a dialogue with the Potters. The Club is committed to retaining Alex’s services as Head Coach and will be making no further comment at this moment in time.”

Neil took over the Sunderland role back in February following the departure of Lee Johnson, who had overseen a poor run of results post-Christmas.

Alex Neil at Sunderland.

At the time of Neil’s appointment, the Black Cats were fourth in League One, having fallen out of the automatic promotion spots, and they would eventually finish fifth before earning promotion via the play-offs.

It was well-known at the time that Keane had been in discussions with Sunderland over a return to the role he held from 2006 to 2008.

Around that time, the Corkman initially refused to dismiss the talk, stating on an ITV FA Cup broadcast that he was waiting to see how things would transpire.

“I’ve made it clear that I’d like to go back as a manager but, of course, the club has to want you, you have to want to go to that club and just as important, the contract’s gotta be right so we’ll see how things take shape over the next few days,” he said when asked about the rumours.

However, the deal evidently fell through and Keane would go on to explain how discussions failed to work out.

“There’s always offers of work, but the deal just didn’t fall into place last week,” he said during an edition of The Overlap Live.

“There’s lots of pitfalls as an ex-player, but you’ve got to keep yourself busy. But everything has got to be right, the contract and the challenge. I’ve spoke to a lot of clubs but they’ve not been the right fit.”

Roy Keane a good fit?

While he failed to reach an agreement with his old club last time around, the job appears to be that little bit more attractive six months later.

Sunderland are now back in the second tier and sit fifth in the table after their opening five matches. They should be in a better position financially to at least meet the 51-year-old in the middle but then again, they may not want to go back to him after what happened the last time.

In the unlikely event that Neil doesn’t take the Stoke job, the Scot will have a big job on his hands to win Sunderland fans over again, after publicly engaging in talks with another club.

It would very much appear that his short-lived, if successful, stint at the club is over and Keane and Sunderland may just have some thinking to do.

