Stuart Pearce recalls his introduction to an unknown Roy Keane

Stuart Pearce recalls hearing about a young Roy Keane.

Stuart Pearce has recalled how he didn’t know who Roy Keane was, even after the Corkman made his debut for Nottingham Forest.

A teenaged Keane made the move from Cobh Ramblers to the English city in the summer of 1990, when Pearce was club captain and a highly-respected England international.

An English league debut for Keane came in a 2-0 defeat to champions Liverpool at Anfield, and while he impressed on the right wing on the night, it all went over Pearce’s head, as he explained on talkSPORT.

Stuart Pearce: “Who’s Roy Keane?”

“I was injured at the time,” said the former full-back. “I didn’t go to the game. I was with the physio in the morning, the team were off that day and I was asking the physio a few questions about team line-up and whatever.

“I was talking about the Liverpool side and I said ‘who played right-wing?,’ expecting he was going to say Ray Houghton, and he said ‘Roy Keane’.

“I said ‘who’s Roy Keane?’ and he said ‘we signed him a couple of days ago from a League of Ireland team’. I’d never heard of him, I was the club captain and never heard of Roy Keane.”

Brian Clough.

Pearce was highlighting the tendency for legendary Forest boss Brian Clough to give young players a chance, with Keane being the latest beneficiary of the manager’s trust at that time.

“That was Cloughie,” added the former Manchester City manager. “He’d put you straight in, he’d see something in you. If you can head the ball and you can play, little things like that.

“Roy was only a young kid at the time and I was 27 or 28 but he had something about him and for the couple of years that he was at Forest, he was magnificent.

“You could play him in any position, he was one of those. Play centre-half, play midfield, play the right side of midfield.”

Nottingham Forest days.

Keane has often spoken of his enduring respect for both Clough and Pearce for the role they played in guiding him as a youngster during his early days in England.

That first season at the City Ground turned out to be a great success for the future Manchester United captain, as he scored 11 goals in all competitions, including one at Villa Park in a 4-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over West Ham United.

He would later play the full cup final at Wembley, as Forest lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur after extra time.

Keane would continue his development at Forest, scoring a total of 33 goals in 154 appearances, before making the then-British record £3.75 million move to Man United in the summer of 1993.

