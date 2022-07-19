Steven Reid opens up on panic attacks suffered during Premier League matches

Steven Reid opens up on panic attacks.

Former Ireland international Steven Reid has opened up on suffering panic attacks during Premier League matches.

During his career, Reid represented Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley in England’s top flight and little under a fortnight ago, he announced that he would be leaving his role as first team coach at Nottingham Forest.

In a statement confirming his departure from the City Ground, the 41-year-old pointed to “mental health and confidence issues” throughout his playing and coaching career, and he has now expanded on this in sit-down interview with Sky Sports.

Steven Reid interview.

“Really tough, really tough, you know, you’re talking about real severe anxiety, stress, panic attacks,” the former midfielder said then asked about the toughest moments during his career.

“I can remember heading out to my car after going to a Premier League game to play, to start the game, and having a panic attack and having to go back inside and calm myself down.

“I had one on the pitch, on a couple of occasions I’ve experienced that on the pitch and it’s a real tough moment that is to deal with, to manage, trying to find the tools, and you speak to the right people to get through those moments.

“But it doesn’t really get much, much tougher than that in the Premier League games, experiencing those emotions on top of the actual performance of dealing with a Premier League game anyway, let alone the emotional side of it.”

"On a couple of occasions I've experienced that [panic attacks] on the pitch and it's a real tough moment to deal with." Steven Reid talks about his own mental health as a player and why he left his coaching role at Nottingham Forest to help others with their wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/gcxN5W99gb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 19, 2022

Steve Cooper.

Reid was part of Steve Cooper’s coaching team that helped take Forest to promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season, as the club secured a return to the top flight following a 23-year absence.

The highly-rated coach goes on to explain how much of a help Cooper was when it came to deciding on his future.

“I spoke to Steve [Cooper] and the club. He’s been absolutely first-class and a manager that you can have these discussions with. I think that was such an open and honest conversation and Steve is such an emotionally intelligent guy that we can just sit down and talk about exactly this stuff, and he totally gets it.

“It was obviously an unbelievable season to finish on with Nottingham Forest. It was a tough decision after the promotion, but I’ve kind of decided to go with my heart and head and give this opportunity, this venture a real go this time.”

New venture.

The venture to which Reid refers was also mentioned in the statement he made a couple of weeks ago, when he said: “I now want to dedicate my time to being part of that support for any players/athletes or staff who might not have this network in place.

“That is why I’ll now be offering my services as a specialist coach – helping people improve their mental well-being, confidence, and leadership; probably a mix of all three. This is the area that I have become passionate with over recent times.”

As someone who went through some dark moments in his career, Reid is sure to provide help for plenty of people who have suffered from, or are suffering from, similar issues.

Career for club and country.

London-born Reid qualified to play for Ireland through his Galway-born grandfather and went on to win 23 caps between 2001 and 2008, scoring goals.

He was part of the squad that travelled to the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

As a coach, he has worked with Forest, Reading, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, AFC Wimbledon, and the Scotland national team.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, steven reid