Steven Reid takes temporary charge of Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest have relieved Chris Hughton of his managerial duties and temporarily replaced him with fellow Republic of Ireland international Steven Reid.

Hughton oversaw a nightmare start to the EFL Championship season for the East Midlands club, as they lost six of their opening seven games in the division.

🗞 Club Statement 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 16, 2021

Chris Hughton relieved of duties.

The club’s only point came courtesy of a 1-1 draw at rivals Derby County and it seems that last night’s 2-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough was the last straw for those in the corridors of power at the City Ground.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager,” the club said in a statement issued this morning.

“The club would like to place on record its’ appreciation for Chris’s efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

Steven Reid’s coaching experience. “Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach. The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course. “The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career.” Reid joined Forest in August as a first team coach upon Hughton’s appointment and has previously coached at Reading, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion. His most high-profile role came with the Scotland national team, where he was a member of Steve Clarke’s backroom staff at Euro 2020. Great Camp 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/OAowRD4dfv — STEVEN REID (@stevenreid12) October 14, 2020 Chris Hughton was in charge for 11 months. Hughton had been manager of Forest since October 2020, when he took over from Sabri Lamouchi. With the club bottom of the table upon his arrival, the ex-Newcastle United and Norwich City boss guided them to 17th position, nine points above the relegation zone. Hughton leaves the City Ground with a record of 14 wins, 17 draws and 22 defeats in 53 matches.

