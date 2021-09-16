Steven Reid’s coaching experience.

“Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.  The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course.

“The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career.”

Reid joined Forest in August as a first team coach upon Hughton’s appointment and has previously coached at Reading, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion. His most high-profile role came with the Scotland national team, where he was a member of Steve Clarke’s backroom staff at Euro 2020.

Chris Hughton was in charge for 11 months.

Hughton had been manager of Forest since October 2020, when he took over from Sabri Lamouchi.

With the club bottom of the table upon his arrival, the ex-Newcastle United and Norwich City boss guided them to 17th position, nine points above the relegation zone.

Hughton leaves the City Ground with a record of 14 wins, 17 draws and 22 defeats in 53 matches.