Steven Reid leaves Nottingham Forest for new mentoring role

Steven Reid leaves Nottingham Forest.

Steven Reid has announced that he is leaving his role as first team coach at Nottingham Forest, in order to take his career in a ‘new direction.’

The former Ireland midfielder joined the City Ground club last summer and was part of the backroom staff that helped secure their return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

He was also appointed interim manager last September, guiding the club to a first league win of the season against Huddersfield Town, before Steve Cooper took over as permanent boss.

Reid has previously revealed that he is training to be counsellor and he hopes to use this experience to help young players to “improve their mental well-being, confidence and leadership.”

Steven Reid Statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am leaving my coaching position at Nottingham Forest and taking my career in a new direction,” said the 41-year-old in a statement.

“As those close to me know, I’ve had mental health and confidence issues throughout my playing and coaching career, which has spanned from League 1 academy football through to the Premier League, World Cup and European Championships. I’ve been lucky in that I’ve had an excellent support network around me to pull me through these times.

“I now want to dedicate my time to being part of that support for any players/athletes or staff who might not have this network in place. That is why I’ll now be offering my services as a specialist coach – helping people improve their mental well-being, confidence, and leadership; probably a mix of all three. This is the area that I have become passionate with over recent times.

“I will help others.”

“I believe that the combination of having been there and experienced the many fantastic highs and desperate lows, alongside my ongoing training as a counsellor and LMA Mentor, will help others to perform at a higher level.

“My time at Nottingham Forest could not have finished on a bigger high than promotion to the Premier League, and I have no doubt under the guidance of Steve Cooper and staff, next season will be another great success. I leave with some amazing memories – none more so than being fortunate enough to lead the team against Huddersfield away.

“A big thank you to everyone at Forest over the last two seasons, and for making last year such an amazing one. All the very best for the future.”

Playing and coaching career.

London-born Reid qualified to play for Ireland through his Galway-born grandfather and went on to win 23 caps between 2001 and 2008, scoring goals.

He was part of the squad that travelled to the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

As a coach, he has worked with Forest, Reading, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, AFC Wimbledon, and the Scotland national team.

