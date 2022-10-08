Steven Reid recalls playing with fractured leg in order to attend Christmas party

Steven Reid recalls playing with fractured leg.

Steven Reid has revealed that he once played with a fractured leg for fear of missing out on the West Bromwich Albion Christmas party in 2012.

The former Ireland midfielder was speaking on talkSPORT on Saturday when he revealed the lengths he went to to take part in the Baggies festivities in London.

West Brom played Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on the same day as the party and fell to a 2-0 defeat, thanks to two penalties scored by current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Reid gave away one of the penalties but has now revealed that he shouldn’t have still been on the pitch, after suffering a serious injury in a collision with his own goalkeeper Boaz Myhill.

Steven Reid: “I didn’t say a word.”

“It was a game just before Christmas at the Emirates,” he explains. “A corner came in, Boaz Myhill cleaned me out – my own ‘keeper. And straight away I’m in pain, but I’m thinking it’s my knee that I’d had massive issues with.

“So I’m constantly touching the knee, making sure it’s OK. Go out for the second half, still struggling a little bit.

“But I gave a penalty away in the game so there was no way that I was coming off. It was just the mentality that I had at the time so there was no way that I was coming off.

“On top of that, we had our Christmas do in London after the game. And if you’re injured or you declare an injury, you’re not allowed to go. So I didn’t say a word.

Coaching career.

Every cloud has a silver lining and all that, and Reid certainly doesn’t appear to regret his decision on the day.

There weren’t too many further Christmas parties as a player for Reid, as he retired two-and-a-half years later before moving into coaching.

He since helped guide Nottingham Forest to the top flight as a first team coach, as well as working under Scotland manager Steve Clarke, who was in charge of West Brom at the time of the aforementioned Christmas do.

