Steven Gerrard called out for “throwing player under the bus” in interview

Steven Gerrard called out by Micah Richards.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been accused of throwing former captain Tyrone Mings “under the bus” in an interview following the club’s 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mings was an unused substitute for the Premier League opener, and BBC pundit Micah Richards has taken issue with Gerrard’s assessment of the situation in an interview with BBC Radio WM.

Steven Gerrard on Tyrone Mings.

The situation appears to stem from Gerrard’s decision to strip Mings of the club captaincy and hand it to John McGinn, something which Mings publicly stated he was fine with a fortnight ago.

“When I made the decision over the captaincy, I set him that challenge,” Gerrard said on Saturday. “We said to Tyrone ‘if you get back to your consistent best, you’ll be back in the team.’

“He’s also missed some training time with an injury and there’s a niggle in the background as well. When Tyrone is back at his best and looks me in the eye and shows that he’s ready to play, he’ll get opportunities.”

Micah Richards weighs in.

Speaking on BBC Radio’s Monday Night Club, Richards expressed his surprise at Gerrard’s comments, implying that they were out of character.

“I’m flabbergasted,” said the ex-Manchester City man. He (Ming) tweeted when he lost the captaincy and seemed to take it well, but it’s not like Gerrard to sort of throw him under the bus.

“He’s normally straight to the point, direct. You feel as though he’s a manager who will deal with anything internally, in the dressing room.

“He didn’t need to do that. Maybe he was frustrated because they’d just lost the game, but normally Gerrard keeps that within the group. It’s very interesting.”

The defeat against newly-promoted Bournemouth was a disastrous start to Gerrard’s first full season in charge at Villa Park, as the club looks to improve on last season’s 14th-place finish.

Next up is a home game against Everton on Saturday.

