Steven Gerrard has given Roy Keane the ultimate compliment

Steven Gerrard praises Roy Keane.

Steven Gerrard has given Roy Keane the ultimate praise, by picking the Corkman as the midfielder he would most liked to have played with.

Both players were among the greatest of their generation in their position on the pitch and while Gerrard’s disdain for Manchester United is no secret, he barely hesitated in picking the ex-Red Devils captain in a pitchside interview on BT Sport.

“I’ve always been a massive fan of Roy Keane, not Man United!,” said the current Aston Villa manager, ahead of his sides’s 2-1 victory over Everton on Saturday.

“I think for all of our generation, watching Roy Keane’s consistency levels, how he went about it. I like to get into the box and having someone who would have been able to protect me in there in and do some of my dirty work, I think he was the best at it so I would probably go with Roy Keane.”

Steven Gerrard and Roy Keane.

As a young Gerrard was breaking into the Liverpool team during the 1998/99 season, Keane was captaining United during a campaign that would end with the Alex Ferguson’s side winning an unprecedented Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

The pair would face each other over the next five years, as Gerrard established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe, while Keane, nine years his senior, wound down his career at the top of the game.

While Gerrard has vivid memories of Keane’s many attributes, the younger generation of BT Sport viewers may not be as in tune with his greatness.

Where on earth is Roy Keane??👇 https://t.co/R2ku0rwI6g — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 12, 2022

Roy Keane left out.

This was further proven this weekend when it was revealed had been left out of the channel’s fan-selected all-time Premier League XI, after more than 200,000 votes were totted up.

The three midfield spots are taken by Gerrard, Kevin De Bruyne and Keane’s old sparring partner Patrick Vieira.

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton was among those who was surprised at the former Ireland skipper’s omission, posting on Twitter to say: “where on earth is Roy Keane?”

While he may have been overlooked by supporters, it’s clear that those who faced Keane on the pitch still have massive respect for his talents.

