Steven Gerrard linked with shock move to PSG

Steven Gerrard linked with Paris Saint-Germain move.

Steven Gerrard is among the contenders to become the new manager of PSG, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

Christophe Galtier is currently the man in charge at the Parc des Princes, but as with most PSG managers, his time at the club is likely to be short-lived.

PSG struggles.

The man who guided Lille to an unlikely Ligue 1 title in 2020/21 took over at PSG last summer, and while they are currently top of the domestic table, their star-studded squad aren’t performing anywhere near the level that they should be.

They are also already out of the Coupe de France, and trail Bayern Munich after the first-leg of their Champion League round-of-16 tie.

This could reportedly open the door for Gerrard to take over at a club where he would have to manage a dressing room full of super-sized egos, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

Career turnaround.

The Scottish Daily Express states that PSG’s Qatari owners are interested in Gerrard, who they view as a “major high-profile figure”.

An appointment in the French capital would mark a remarkable turnaround for the former Liverpool captain, who was sacked by Aston Villa in October after a poor start to the season.

His managerial career fared better at Rangers, who he led to the Scottish Premiership title in his third season in charge at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard to PSG.

In the unlikely event that Gerrard does take over at PSG, his spell at the club is unlikely to be a long one, even if he somehow managed to lead them to their holy grail of a first Champions League success.

Still, it could be quite an adventure for an out-of-work manager, and one which could provide him with plenty of lessons for his career going forward.

