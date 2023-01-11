Steven Gerrard in the frame for potential international job

Steven Gerrard linked to Poland job.

Steven Gerrard has contacted about the vacant managerial role with the Poland national side, it has been reported.

The former Liverpool captain has been out of work since being sacked as Aston Villa manager back in October, but it now appears that he could have an unlikely route back into the game.

Poland looking for new manager.

Polish publication Meczyki has reported that the country’s football association has contacted Gerrard about the possibility of replacing Czeslaw Michniewicz, who left the role after the World Cup in Qatar.

Gerrard is now said to be weighing up the offer, while Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard has also been linked to the role.

Renard, who masterminded a victory over eventual champions Argentina at the World Cup, has Polish heritage on his mother’s side of the family, a factor which could well tempt him if an offer is made.

After defeating Argentina in the opening game in Qatar, Renard’s Saudi Arabia side went on to lose to Poland on their way to group stage elimination.

Poland qualified from the group as runners-up to Argentina, before losing 3-1 to France in the last-16.

Steven Gerrard.

While Gerrard was at Villa, it was widely assumed that he viewed the club as a stepping stone towards an eventual managerial gig at his beloved Liverpool, after the departure of current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, that scenario now seems quite distant, after the 42-year-old racked up a win percentage of just 32.5% from his 40 matches in charge of Villa.

Prior to that, Gerrard spent just over three seasons as manager of Rangers, helping to guide them to the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21.

Should he be given the Poland job, the Liverpudlian will be reunited with full-back Matty Cash, who he coached at Aston Villa.

Euro 2024.

He would also be coaching one of the greatest strikers in football’s recent history, in the form of Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski.

Whoever takes over as manager of Poland will face into a Euro 2024 qualifying group which contains Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands and Moldova, with the country’s opening match against the Czechs set to take place in Prague on March 24th.

