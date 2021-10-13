Ex-Liverpool player recalls moment Steven Gerrard lashed out at Craig Bellamy

Steven Gerrard lashed out at Craig Bellamy.

Steven Gerrard got so angry at Craig Bellamy that he left the Welshman “stuttering,” ex-Liverpool midfielder Stewart Downing has recalled.

The trio all played together for The Reds during Kenny Dalglish’s time in charge and it was the manager’s decision not to play Bellamy that led to the dressing room fracas.

Speaking on Undr The Cosh podcast, Downing recalled the incident in which the famously fiery Bellamy had stern words for Dalglish at full-time, only to be firmly put back in his place by the Anfield club’s influential captain Gerrard.

Stewart Downing: Craig Bellamy “melted” after Gerrard tongue-lashing.

“I always remember one day, when someone gets a dressing down and they melt, Bellamy melted and he’d probably tell you that,” Downing said.

“He had a go at Kenny at full time in a game. He was on the bench and he came on, and he was saying ‘you should have played me there because I’m quick’ and Kenny said ‘shut your mouth, sit down.’

“Then Steven Gerrard, I’ve probably seen him lose his head twice in his career since I’ve known him. He came in and gave it to Bellers (saying) ‘shut your f***ing mouth.'”

“He dressed him down and he (Bellamy) just melted. Melted. I’ve never seen that. You know what Bellers is like, he’s funny. But he was stuttering about, and I just looked and thought ‘wow’.

“Bellers couldn’t control what he said at times. Stevie I think was banned for the game but came in and hit him and he just melted.'”

Trio won the League Cup together.

Liverpool legend Dalglish managed Gerrard, Bellamy and Downing during what was largely a transitional period for the club, although they all managed to win the 2012 League Cup together.

While Downing went onto play one season under the management of Brendan Rodgers, Bellamy left the club in the summer of 2012 around the same time that Dalglish was dismissed.

Gerrard, though stayed on to play three seasons under Rodgers, famously coming agonisingly close to captaining Liverpool to the Premier League in 2013/14.

You can watch the full chat with Stewart Downing here.

