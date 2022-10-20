Ex-Premier League manager says Steven Gerrard “finds it hard to relate to fans”

Steven Gerrard “finds it hard to relate to fans”.

Steven Gerrard “finds it hard to relate to fans,” according to former Premier League manager Neil Warnock.

The Aston Villa manager has been come under increasing pressure in recent weeks and if social media is anything to go by, most supporters are just waiting for him to be sacked.

Steven Gerrard difficulties.

Along with the on-pitch performances, Gerrard has also faced criticism for the way he communicates through the media, with one comment suggesting that Chelsea “should wipe the floor” with Villa not going down well (see below video).

Warnock, who has experience of managing four clubs in the Premier League, feels that Gerrard finds it difficult to relate to supporters, something that may be affecting his relationship with the Villa fanbase.

🗣️ “It’s a big moment for English and British managers for Graham [Potter] to get that opportunity.” Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says Graham Potter being given the opportunity at Chelsea is a big moment in the modern era for English and British coaches. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/0EsgzIBaTF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 15, 2022

“He needs to be one of them”.

“I think it’s hard for him to relate to fans at times,” the 73-year-old told talkSPORT. “I do think you get away with a little bit more as a manager, if you’re one of them. Or if you can talk to them or you can get them behind you.”

When it was put to Warnock that Gerrard should have perhaps stayed at Rangers, where he was loved after winning a Scottish Premiership title, the former Sheffield United boss disagreed, saying that the ex-Liverpool skipper left Ibrox at the right time.

“I just think sometimes you’ve got to get on board with the fans a little bit more and become almost one of them.”

😳 “Gerrard finds it hard to relate to fans. You’ve got to get on board with the fans!” 🟣 “I do think you get away with it a little bit if you can get the fans behind you!”@WarnockOfficial believes Steven Gerrard finds it hard to relate to #AVFC fans… pic.twitter.com/2dVHHN7W0X — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 20, 2022

The Dean Smith era.

When it comes to relating to Aston Villa fans, nobody fits the bill more than Gerrard’s predecessor Dean Smith, who was a boyhood supporter of the club.

During Smith’s time in charge, he led the club back to the Premier League after a three-year absence with a team that was captained by fellow Villa fan Jack Grealish.

There are plenty of supporters who will be longing for those days when the team and the fans seemed to have as strong a connection as ever, before Smith’s abrupt sacking last November.

Gerrard’s next opportunity to win over the Villa fans will come on Thursday night, when he takes his struggling team to Fulham.

