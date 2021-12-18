Steven Gerrard opens up on the family reason behind his Aston Villa move

Steven Gerrard opens up on Aston Villa move.

Steven Gerrard has stated that his move to Aston Villa was largely due to a desire to be more present for his family.

The ex-Liverpool skipper disappointed Rangers fans when he left the Glasgow giants for the Birmingham outfit in November and in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, he revealed that there were two major reasons behind his decision.

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down for two main reasons,” the 41-year-old explained.

Steven Gerrard: “I wanted to be close to my kids.”

“One, being back in the Premier League with the size of the club, to challenge myself against the best and working with elite footballers. And, from a geographical point of view, to be close to my kids. My son is four and a half and I was missing for three and a half of those years.”

The former England captain joined Rangers in the summer of 2018 and earlier this year laid the foundations for a strong legacy at Ibrox by leading the club to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade.

In doing so, he also helped prevent arch-rivals Celtic from winning an historic 10-in-a-row, which was arguably more important for many Rangers supporters, but when Aston Villa came calling, it proved to be too big a temptation to resist.

“My family might not be happy to see me.”

“I committed everything I had to the Rangers project and we did a very good job up there but for me it was about the next challenge, the opportunity to come back into the Premier League.

“I am very happy because I see more of my family, my family might not be as happy as me seeing more of me, but I am good,” he joked.

Steven Gerrard enjoys strong start.

While Gerrard is happy with how things are going off the pitch, he can also be satisfied with Villa’s form on it, with the club winning four matches out of six since he took over.

Their two defeats came at the hands of the Premier League’s top two, and both were narrow losses, as they fell 2-1 to Manchester City and then 1-0 to Gerrard’s old club Liverpool, courtesy of a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Gerrard’s next task comes on Saturday afternoon when Villa host struggling Burnley in a game that kicks off at 3pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Steven Gerrard