Details emerge of Steven Gerrard’s “quiet” journey home with Aston Villa squad after sacking

Steven Gerrard endures “quiet” bus journey home.

Steven Gerrard and the Aston Villa squad endured a “quiet” bus journey home after their 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Thursday night.

By the time the coach set off from London to Birmingham, Gerrard had already been told by Villa chief executive Christian Purslow that he had been sacked.

Some players “upset and embarrassed” for Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool midfielder still had to make it home somehow, and what happened next was a “quiet” journey bus with his players, according to The Athletic.

“On a quiet coach home back to Birmingham the players sat behind Gerrard as they processed the news and began preparing for the future,” the publication stated.

“Some were upset and embarrassed that they didn’t do enough to help save his position but others welcomed the change.

“At 1am when the team arrived back at Bodymoor Heath, Gerrard addressed the players with a short speech to thank them all for their efforts and offer reassuring words that their quality will eventually shine through. Handshakes followed.”

Steven Gerrard’s final hours.

The reflective atmosphere upon arrival was in stark contrast to the vitriolic reception Gerrard got from the Villa fans, as he made his way from the Craven Cottage dugout a few hours earlier.

Co-owner Nassef Sawiris is said to have “raged” during the second half of the dismal defeat and decided there and then that Gerrard’s time was up.

It was then left to Purslow to confirm the news to Gerrard, after the manager was finished with his press duties.

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

Man-management.

While the squad may be divided on Gerrard’s departure, his man-management skills came under scrutiny at the beginning of this season, when he took the captaincy away from Tyrone Mings and handed it to John McGinn.

“We said to Tyrone ‘if you get back to your consistent best, you’ll be back in the team,'” Gerrard publicly stated at the time.

“He’s also missed some training time with an injury and there’s a niggle in the background as well. When Tyrone is back at his best and looks me in the eye and shows that he’s ready to play, he’ll get opportunities.”

Gerrard leaves Villa with the club hovering just above the Premier League drop zone, ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers on goals scored.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Steven Gerrard