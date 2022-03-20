Steven Gerrard involved in awkward interview on BT Sport

Steven Gerrard in awkward BT Sport interview.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was involved in an awkward interview with Des Kelly of BT Sport, after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

After the Villa Park loss, Gerrard stated that his team lacked some belief, while pointing out that he thought they performed better in the second half than they did in the first.

During the interview, it was put to Gerrard by Kelly that Villa didn’t get a shot on target until the end of the game and it was at this point when things started to get a bit tense.

“That’s exactly how I’ve just described the game to you though, is it not?” the former Liverpool captain responded after a brief moment of dead air.

“Not good enough first half and then improved second half, we pushed at the end, got some good crosses in, created more interesting moments and I thought the performance was a lot more positive in the second half… but well done for spotting that.”

Des Kelly fires back.

Unperturbed, Kelly goes on to point out that since Gerrard arrived at Aston Villa in November, his team have made a habit of losing to clubs above them in the table, such as Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

“Well done, Des, for recognising that,” was the manager’s reply. “I would say that the league doesn’t lie and those clubs, along with Man United, West Ham and Wolves, at the moment, are ahead of us for a reason.

“If we want to take one of those places, we’ve got to be positive, we’ve got to believe in it, we can’t be indecisive, we’ve got to go grab it off them, believe in what we’re doing, keep learning, evolving, get support from up above… but I do like the way you work those things out pretty quick.”

Steven Gerrard called “aggressive”.

Kelly than tells Gerrard he is “aggressive” in the interview and implies that this is a trait that he could instil in his players.

“I’ll tell you what I am,” Gerrard responded. “I’m emotional, I care, I don’t like getting beat… and I actually thought your questions would be a little bit better, in all honesty. No disrespect Des, I won’t make it personal… you’ve just said to me there’s a gap, we know that… and you also said we had one shot on target towards the end of the game and that’s how I described the game as well.”

The two men then shake hands and part ways but if the line of questioning got that far under Gerrard’s skin, then he is unlikely to have forgotten it the next time the pair cross paths.

Aston Villa aren’t scheduled to be back on BT Sport in the near future, something that Gerrard will perhaps be happy with.

