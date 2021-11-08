Steven Gerrard top of Aston Villa wishlist to replace Dean Smith

Steven Gerrard on Aston Villa radar.

Steven Gerrard has been identified by Aston Villa as the man to take over from Dean Smith, according to a report on Monday morning.

Smith parted company with his boyhood club on Sunday and The Telegraph now reports that both Gerrard and Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl are on the radar of the Birmingham-based outfit.

Aston Villa search for a new manager.

Gerrard is currently in charge of Rangers, who he led to the Scottish Premiership title earlier this year. The ex-Liverpool captain took over at Ibrox in 2018 and has long been touted as the eventual successor to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Hassenhuttl arrived at Southampton in December of the same year and while the Austrian has impressed with his style of play, he has yet to lead the Saints to a top-half Premier League finish.

His side has also been on the receiving end of two 9-0 defeats, to Leicester City and Manchester United, thus twice equalling the record for the biggest Premier League loss.

Villa part company with Smith.

On Sunday, Smith became the fifth Premier League manager to lose his job this season, with his dismissal coming less than 24 hours after Norwich City parted company with Daniel Farke.

After winning three of their opening six Premier League matches, Villa went on a run of five successive defeats, culminating in 1-0 loss to Hasssenhuttl’s Southampton on Friday night.

Sunday’s statement said: “After a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for. For this reason, we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.

“The board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time.”

Smith led Villa to promotion from the Championship in 2019 before narrowly avoiding immediate relegation in 2019/20.

He also took the club to the League Cup final during that season, where they would lose to Manchester City, before they finished in a much-improved 11th place in the league at the end of 2020/21.

