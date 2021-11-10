Steven Gerrard move to Aston Villa “all but done”

Steven Gerrard set to move to Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard will soon be announced as the new manager of Aston Villa, according to reports on Wednesday evening.

Ashley Preece, Aston Villa writer for Birmingham Live, states that “Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa all but done as he finalises his backroom staff,” adding that he expects an announcement within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Aston Villa move quickly to replace Dean Smith.

The move represents a quick turnaround for Villa, who only parted company with Dean Smith on Sunday after a run of five successive Premier League defeats.

If the deal is completed, it will mark Gerrard’s return to the Premier League, six years after he played the last of 504 matches in the competition for Liverpool.

After a brief spell playing for LA Galaxy, Gerrard took the reins at Rangers in 2018 and led the Scottish side to a first league title in a decade in his third season at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard leaves Rangers top of the league.

With the Glasgow outfit currently sitting top of the Scottish Premiership, it might come as a surprise to some that Gerrard would move to a club currently 16th in the Premier League table in the middle of the season.

With Celtic still very much in transition, Rangers are strong favourites to retain their domestic title and are still well-placed to qualify for the Europa League last 16 for the third successive season.

It’s no secret that Gerrard’s ultimate ambition is to manage Liverpool, a club with whom he won seven major honours over a 17-year spell between 1998 and 2015.

However, with Jurgen Klopp under contract at Anfield until 2024, the former midfielder will have to bide his time and a move to Aston Villa could be an opportunity to prove himself as a Premier League manager before returning to his former club.

Gerrard dreams of managing Liverpool.

Last year, in an interview with Alan Shearer, the 41-year-old outlined his dream to become Liverpool manager but recognised that the presence of Klopp would be a difficult one to shift.

“Would I love to be the coach of Liverpool one day? Is it a dream? Of course,” Gerrard said.

“It’s a club that means everything to me but we’ve one of, if not the best, managers in the world who has been absolutely incredible since he came through the door and the success he’s delivered in the last couple of years means that Liverpool are in a fantastic place. Long may that continue.”

If Gerrard is indeed appointed as Aston Villa manager in the coming days, his first match in charge will be at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on November 20th.

