Steven Gerrard speaks out on his imminent return to Liverpool as Aston Villa boss

Liverpool v Aston Villa looms large.

Steven Gerrard has played down the significance of his return to Liverpool on December 11th as he prepares to bring his Aston Villa side to the club for whom he is a legendary figure.

The former Liverpool captain was confirmed as the new Aston Villa manager last week and his fifth match in charge of the Birmingham club will see him return to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Reds.

Steven Gerrard on Liverpool v Aston Villa.

While the date will be marked in the calendar of many a Liverpool fan, Gerrard has moved to play down the occasion, preferring to concentrate on securing three Premier League points.

“I don’t think me or anyone else will be able to control the noise,” Gerrard told Aston Villa club media.

“For me, that’s not important. What is important is the chance to go to Anfield and win and try and take maximum points, which is the attitude and the mentality we’ll have going into every game.

“It is what it is. I want to win every game that I play and now my focus and everything I will give on a daily basis will be for Aston Villa and one thing I can guarantee the supporters, players and all the staff here is that when I commit to something, I’m all in.”

Steven Gerrard takes over from Dean Smith.

Gerrard has made no secret of his ambition to one day manage his boyhood club but to achieve that he will need to perform to a high standard at his new club.

The 2005 Champions League winner arrives at Villa Park after a three-year spell at Rangers, where he won the Scottish Premiership title last season.

The 41-year-old takes over from Dean Smith, who was confirmed as the new Norwich City manager on Monday, and Villa’s former boss will host his old side at Carrow Road just three days after Gerrard’s reunion with Liverpool.

It’s bound to be a highly-charged week for all associated with the three Premier League clubs but the first task for Gerrard is a home encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion this coming Saturday.

You can watch Gerrard’s first interview as Aston Villa manager in full here.

