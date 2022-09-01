Steven Gerrard concedes that his Aston Villa job is in danger

Steven Gerrard admits job fears.

Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is concerned about his Aston Villa future, after the club’s third consecutive Premier League defeat.

A 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday night leaves Villa second-from-bottom of the table, with a record of one win and four defeats from their opening five matches.

Steven Gerrard: “I’ll take responsibility.”

Speaking afterwards, Gerrard revealed his concerns in an interview with BT Sport.

“Of course I do,” said the ex-Liverpool captain when asked if he had any worries about his position. “I’m really honest around myself, critical of myself. I’ll do my job to the best I can do, I’ll step forward, I’ll take responsibility in the best way I can.

“But if I stood here and said to you that I wasn’t concerned, I think you’d look at me as if I was from a different planet.”

Aston Villa record.

Gerrard took over the role of Aston Villa manager in November of last year, after a three-year spell in charge of Rangers, where he won the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership.

The 42-year-old has taken charge of 35 Aston Villa games, winning 12, drawing 5 and losing 17. This adds up to a win percentage of just 35.3 and if results continue to disappoint, the powers-that-be may just start thinking about a replacement.

The side’s form was decent when Gerrard initially took over midway through last season, with the Liverpudlian winning four of his opening six games, only losing to Manchester City and Liverpool in that period.

Defeats arrived more regularly as winter turned to spring and Villa eventually ended up winning just two of their final 11 games, both against relegated sides in Norwich City and Burnley.

They finished 14th in the table, two places higher than they were when Gerrard took over from Dean Smith.

Man City clash looms large.

Next up is a daunting-looking home game against Man City, with their forward Erling Haaland on the back of two consecutive hat-tricks.

That match kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

