Previous Steven Gerrard comments about Aston Villa fans hating him

Steven Gerrard on Aston Villa fans hating him.

Steven Gerrard once stated that Aston Villa fans “hate” him due to an incident involving the club’s former midfielder George Boateng.

The ex-Liverpool captain is now the manager of the Birmingham outfit, having left his role at Rangers earlier this week.

Steven Gerrard: “The Holte End hate me.”

According to the man himself, Gerrard may have a job on his hands to win over some Aston Villa fans after comments he made in his 2006 autobiography about fans in Villa Park’s Holte End – the area of the ground which houses the club’s most vociferous support.

In the book, Gerrard explains how the frayed relationship stems from a rough tackle he made on Villa midfielder Boateng all the way back in September 2001.

“The Holte End hate me,” Gerrard writes. “Ever since the Boateng foul, I get serenaded with ‘Steven Gerrard is a w*****’ whenever I play at Villa Park.”

Boateng still employed by Aston Villa.

The then 21-year-old Gerrard was sent off for the challenge in the Anfield encounter that Liverpool lost 3-1 and apologised to Boateng in the days after the incident.

The Dutchman is currently employed by Villa as the club’s under-23 Professional Development Coach so if there is any lasting acrimony towards Gerrard, he will probably be putting it to one side for the time being.

Despite being treated to some fiery welcomes by the Villa supporters, Gerrard scored more goals against them throughout his career than he did against any other club.

In total, he notched 13 goals in 27 games in all competitions against the Villains and was only on the losing side against them on four occasions, one being the aforementioned 2001 defeat.

Gerrard takes over out-of-form Aston Villa.

A strong start to life as Villa manager is sure to cool relations between Gerrard and the club’s fanbase and the first opportunity to get Premier League points on the board will come at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on November 20th.

Previous manager Dean Smith was sacked after losing five consecutive matches, the most recent of which was a 1-0 defeat at Southampton last Friday night.

Villa are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone.

