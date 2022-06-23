Steve McClaren in ominous warning to Man United’s underperforming stars

Steve McClaren warns Manchester United players.

Steve McClaren has issued a thinly-veiled warning to Man United’s players that their antics of last season won’t be tolerated this campaign.

The England manager is back for a second spell as assistant coach at Old Trafford, having previously worked under Alex Ferguson from 1999 until 2001.

Steve McClaren returns to Old Trafford.

McClaren was brought back into the fold by new United boss Erik ten Hag, who had previously acted as McClaren’s own number 2, during his time in charge of Twente in the Dutch top flight.

While the pair will be looking to bring success back to Man United, they will be well aware of the problems of last season, when the attitudes of a number of players were called into question.

Rumours of dressing-room splits, combined with visible body language issues on the pitch, painted a grim picture of the atmosphere at Old Trafford, and while not referring to United directly, McClaren has made it clear that this kind of behaviour won’t be tolerated.

McClaren: “You’ve got to be a class act.”

“You have to be ready, have to be ready to train, you have to be ready to play, ready to impact as a sub, you have to react,” McClaren said on the latest edition of the McClaren Performance Podcast, a project he shares with his son Josh.

“A lot of people now, body language arms up in the air, you’ve got to react to get that ball back, win that ball back, whatever situation, react quick don’t think about it.

“You’ve got to accept the rules, the conditions, you’ve got to accept the consequences if you do things wrong. You’ve got to commit, you’ve got to be a class act. You’ve got to be a class act, especially in today’s football.”

Ten Hag’s training sessions.

United started last season poorly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before Ralf Rangnick failed to get a tune out of the players during his stint as interim manager.

Ten Hag is known for his intense training sessions and this is where the the margin between success and failure will be defined, according to McClaren.

“Games are won Monday to Friday, if you get Monday to Friday right, games are won on Saturday. Each and everyone has to bring energy,” he said.

Man United clear-out.

While some United fans are becoming impatient at the lack of signings this summer, one thing the club appears to have gotten right is a clear-out of a broken dressing room.

Popular stars such as Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have departed, while divisive figures such as Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba won’t be missed by large sections of the fanbase.

Whether this will have an effect on the harmony within the dressing room remains to be seen, but if players can view Ten Hag and McClaren’s tenure as a clean slate, then the Red Devils will have got off to a good start this pre-season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United, steve mcclaren