Steve Bruce in scathing attack on journalists over job speculation

Steve Bruce fires back at journalists.

Steve Bruce has fired back at journalists amid speculation over his future as Newcastle United manager.

Earlier on Friday, new Magpies director Amanda Staveley issued a statement confirming that Bruce will be in charge for this Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, which will be his 1,000th game as a manager.

The communication comes at the end of a week in which a number of candidates were put forward in the media as possible successors to Bruce, in the likely event that Newcastle’s wealthy new owners dismiss him.

The 60-year-old hasn’t taken kindly to the speculation and he made that clear at his press conference on Friday afternoon.

Steve Bruce: I’ve tried to keep my dignity.

“I hope you’re feeling the heat from your bosses,” a visibly angry Bruce said the journalists. “It hasn’t happened, has it? What you all wanted.

“Let’s hope you’re getting a bit of stick from whoever put you in charge of whatever department you do.”

In a long-winded attack, Bruce added: “I’ve tried to keep my respect and my dignity which has probably served me well over the last 20 years.

“That will remain. It’s been difficult, of course. As I said, I hope you guys are getting a slap now from your bosses to say that you haven’t done your job, whoever your source was didn’t get it right. I hope you’re feeling a bit of heat.

“I’ve played 950 times, I’ve won domestically everything there is to win, there comes a stage where it’s not about me, it’s about the club going forward, the team and more importantly, getting a result on Sunday.”

Steve Bruce determined to carry on.

Despite an almost inevitable air around Bruce’s he future, the Northumberland-born boss has promised to have a good go at keeping his job under the new Saudi regime.

“I’ll have a crack,” he said. “I’ll try my utmost. If they see fit then great. Who wouldn’t want this opportunity now, any manager would love this opportunity and love to be sitting in my chair.

“I’ll make a fist of it, I’ll try my utmost, and as always try my best.”

Brendan Rodgers rules out Newcastle job.

One manager who has distanced himself from Bruce’s job is Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, who said on Friday that “I’ve been in the game long enough now to focus on my job, and my role. I’m very happy here to do that.”

Newcastle v Tottenham forms part of Sky Sports Super Sunday this weekend and will kick off at 4.30pm.

